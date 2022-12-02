Multi-unit structure fire at Fort Myers apartment complex

FORT MYERS, Fla. — South Trail Fire Department, along with Iona McGregor Fire District, Fort Myers Fire Department and Lee County Public Safety, responded to a multi-unit structure at the Pinnacle Apartments complex Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Responders are still on scene investigating.

One upstairs unit sustained heavy fire and smoke damage; the neighboring unit also sustained major damage. Two downstairs units sustained water damage.

No one was injured.

Red Cross has been requested on scene to assist residents who have been displaced.