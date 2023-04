LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A staple on Fort Myers Beach reopened its doors after being closed since Hurricane Ian.

The Mound House opened its doors for the first time since Hurricane Ian on Tuesday.

The building not only serves as a museum but also as an event and recreation center.

The museum side teaches visitors about the earliest inhabitants of Estero Island and even has tours below ground for visitors to experience.

Kayak tours are now available and can be booked at Moundhouse.org.