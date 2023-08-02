Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in US 41 crash

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 12:45 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 12:45:35-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 41 Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling east on B Street, approaching the intersection of 41 around 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, an SUV was traveling south on 41 approaching B Street. The motorcycle made a right turn as the SUV was approaching.

The front of the SUV collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!