Motorcyclist killed in US 41 crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 41 Tuesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling east on B Street, approaching the intersection of 41 around 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, an SUV was traveling south on 41 approaching B Street. The motorcycle made a right turn as the SUV was approaching.

The front of the SUV collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

FHP is still investigating the crash.