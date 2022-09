LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is killed in a crash with a school bus on Lee Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol reports the school bus was transporting children mostly in their teens. No one on the bus has been injured.

FHP, Lehigh Acres Fire Dep., and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are on the scene investigating.

Eastbound lanes on Lee Blvd are closed at Bruce Ave.