Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed and two others injured in a crash on Bayshore Road last night around 7:40 p.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling east on Bayshore Road, approaching a left turn traffic signal onto Hart Road.

Meanwhile, an SUV was traveling west on Bayshore and approaching a green light at the traffic signal onto Hart Road.

The motorcycle turned onto Hart Road and directly into the path of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV swerved to avoid the motorcycle, but collided with the side of the vehicle. The motorcyclist was separated from the vehicle and came to rest on Bayshore Road.

The motorcyclist, a 72-year-old male, was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the SUV both sustained minor injuries.