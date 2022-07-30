Motorcyclist dies after losing control of bike

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 29-year-old driving a motorcycle died on the scene after losing control of his bike.

Around 3:24 a.m. Saturday morning, the driver, riding a Suzuki GSX Motorcycle, was going east on College Parkway west of Winkler Road.

The driver came up to a curve and lost control of the bike - which went off of the road and crashed into a concrete barrier and traffic sign in the median.

The driver fell off the motorcycle and authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.

FHP is still investigating this crash.