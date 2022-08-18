Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory issued by Health Officials

LEE COUNTY,Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is advising residents of an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in some areas of Lee County. According to DOH-Lee, sentinel chickens in Lee County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, and the risk of transmission to humans has increased.
While no cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in humans at this time, Lee County Mosquito Control District and DOH-Lee continue their surveillance and prevention efforts.
DOH-Lee is reminding residents and visitors to take basic precautions to limit exposure and avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
DOH-Lee says to protect yourself from mosquitoes, you should remember to “Drain and Cover”:
- DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
- Drain water from any containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
- Discard broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.
- Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.
- Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
- Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.
- Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
- COVER skin with clothing or repellent.
- Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long sleeves.
- This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
- Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.
- Always use repellents according to the label.
- Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective.
- Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.