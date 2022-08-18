Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory issued by Health Officials

LEE COUNTY,Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is advising residents of an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in some areas of Lee County. According to DOH-Lee, sentinel chickens in Lee County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, and the risk of transmission to humans has increased.

While no cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in humans at this time, Lee County Mosquito Control District and DOH-Lee continue their surveillance and prevention efforts.

DOH-Lee is reminding residents and visitors to take basic precautions to limit exposure and avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

DOH-Lee says to protect yourself from mosquitoes, you should remember to “Drain and Cover”: