More vandalism, political signs found at Alliance for the Arts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are investigating the scene of Alliance for the Arts after suspects put up several political signs.

Back in early April, on two separate accounts, there were incidents of vandalism at the Alliance for the Arts by unknown suspects.

FMPD is still looking for more information regarding the vandalism incidents. There is no video footage but there are photos of the damaged murals and political signs.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

FMPD