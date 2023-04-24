Watch Now
More than 200 student-athletes showcased to division one hockey coaches

A future NHL player could very well be found in southwest Florida. More than 200 student-athletes trained in a hockey showcase at the Hertz Arena this weekend.
It is an opportunity for student-athletes to train and practice and try and get noticed in the sport.

At least 10 players from southwest Florida tried to catch the eye of various division coaches.

The event coordinators say this event can give these players an advantage when it comes to college scouts.

Most colleges that took part in the event consisted of east coast schools, Ivy Leagues, and West Point.

