FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A mobile laundromat is coming to Fort Myers Beach tomorrow, October 30, through November 5 for any residents in need of laundry services. The laundromat is free.

The mobile laundromat, started by Fort Myers Brewing co-owner Rob Whyte, will be at 5669 Estero Blvd. from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Daily schedules are subject to change. To stay up to date, visit Fort Myers Brewing's social media.