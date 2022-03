CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Department confirmed a moped bike crash on the 400 Block of Southeast 47th Street in Cape Coral.

The crash involved a single blue mo-ped, possibly a Vespa, and the CCPD reportedly had about 75 yards of roadway blocked off in both directions with crime scene tape.

According to the CCPD the driver was transported to the hospital; the gender and identification of the driver has not been revealed.

More updates will be provided once more information is released.