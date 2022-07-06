Watch Now
Missing Mass. girl, mom may be in Lee County

Ava Melendez is believed to be with her non-custodial mother and an unidentified man.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jul 06, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in Southwest Florida.

Investigators out of Springfield, Mass. say Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6.

She may be in the company of her mother, Jewel Melendez. Investigators say Jewel does not currently have legal custody of the girl. They may be accompanied by an undescribed adult man.

A tweet from NCMEC says investigators believe the duo were last seen in Fort Myers and may still be in Lee County.

If you believe you have seen Ava and Jewel Melendez or believe you know their current whereabouts, you're asked to contact local law enforcement or 1-800-THE-LOST.

