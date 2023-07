LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A missing 77-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres was found dead Monday afternoon, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Josefina Munoz was reported missing one day earlier from her home on Canton Ave. She was considered missing and endangered.

LCSO used its Electronic Surveillance Unite to search for Munoz in the area.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, LCSO confirmed Munoz was found dead, within one block of her home.