Missing Cape Coral mother found in Ohio almost one year after disappearance

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Erica Johnson, the Cape Coral mother who went missing last July, has been found safe in Ohio, Cape Coral police said.

Johnson, 37, was reported missing by her family on July 14, 2022. Two weeks later, her status was upgraded to missing and endangered.

She was seen on surveillance footage on the morning of July 8 at a Cape Coral bus station. CCPD said she then got off at a Tampa bus station.

Johnson's disappearance drew speculation on social media as the divorced mother of two was believed to have boarded a bus with only a bunny cage and a backpack.

One month before her disappearance, Johnson missed an appointed to see her children, and her family had not heard from her since.

CCPD has not released any further information on Johnson's location.