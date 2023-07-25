Minnesota Twins announce 2024 Spring Training schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Minnesota Twins announced the home schedule for their 2024 Spring Training campaign, the club’s 34th at Lee County Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The spring schedule features 34 total games (18 home, 16 road), a slate that begins with a home exhibition contest at Hammond Stadium against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, February 23.

The first Grapefruit League game is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, when the Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Twins conclude their Spring Training schedule on Tuesday, March 26 with a home game against Atlanta, before beginning the 2024 regular season on Thursday, March 28, with an Opening Day contest against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

For information regarding the 2024 Minnesota Twins Spring Training season and group ticket packages, please call 1-800-33-TWINS.

Full ticket information and game times for the Twins’ 2024 Spring Training home season at Lee County Sports Complex will be announced at a later date.