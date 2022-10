Non-profit group Honey's Mini Therapy Adventures is bringing mini therapy horses to Southwest Florida tomorrow, October 15.

The mini horses will start the day at Spring Creek Village, a senior mobile home community in Bonita Springs, at 10 a.m. Honey's will then move to North Fort Myers, 1801 Skyline Drive, at 12 p.m.

Honey's mission is to enhance the quality of life for those in need. They hope to provide comfort to Ian victims who may be dealing with trauma after the storm.