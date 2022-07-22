LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed a new Lee County Commissioner for District 5.

Mike Greenwell has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as the Lee County Commissioner.

“I was truly honored” Greenwell takes the place of Lee’s previous commissioner Frank Mann who died at age 80.

During his 14 years of service on the Commission, he served as chairman of the Lee County Commission, the Lee County Port Authority, and the Tourist Development Council.

“I love my hometown, and will do everything in my power to see it succeed.”

Greenwell said that receiving the Governor's appointment only drives him more to keep the seat so I can continue to work to make Lee County a better place for generations to come.

The August 23 Primary ballot will include a Republican Primary race for the Lee County Commission seat held by Commissioner Frank Mann.

Mann’s recent passing left a vacancy, and there are three candidates in the closed Republican primary including John Albion, Joseph Robert Gambino, and Mike Greenwell.

The winner will face Democrat Matt Wood during the general election on November 8th.

Greenwell will serve in the role until November 15th.

To see the full presser click here.

