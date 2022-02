FORT MYERS, Fla. — Officials with the Mighty Mussels say early ticket sales are off to record numbers since they were made available last Friday.

Tickets and group outings are on sale now for the 2022 Fort Myers Mighty Mussels season.

Individual game tickets can be purchased on mightymussels.com.

Group outings, season tickets plans, and hospitality areas can be reserved by calling 239-768-4210 or by emailing sales@mightymussels.com.