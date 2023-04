FORT MYERS, Fla. — Before Saturday's game, the Mighty Mussels of Fort Myers hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt on the Hammond Stadium field as part of Pinwheels in the Park.

The event is among Southwest Florida's largest Easter egg hunts, with up to a thousand kids participating in previous years.

The hunt kicked off at 5 p.m., followed by the Mighty Mussels game at 6.

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, proceeds will benefit the Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida.