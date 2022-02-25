Midwest Food Bank Florida baby distribution March 2

FT. MYERS, Fla. — The Midwest Food Bank of Florida is preparing a Baby & Personal Hygiene Distribution day that will take place at 9 AM - noon on March 2, 2022 for much-needed baby and personal hygiene items.

The items in this distribution will include: wipes, baby food, formula, shampoo, tooth brushes, mouthwash, and other nonfood items that are all said to be given out to over 20 local non-profits in need.

“We seek to be an impactful partner in all that we do. The Florida division remains dedicated to our community as we continue to face challenges in areas of food insecurity, health and stability.” MFB Florida Executive Director, Karl Steidinger.

Midwest Food Bank has one location in Haiti, another location in East Africa and 10 other locations in the U.S..