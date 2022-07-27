Miami couple arrested after stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel

LEE COUNTY, Fla — A couple from Miami was arrested after they stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from a 7-eleven located on Tamiami Trail.

Deputies responded to the scene after asset protection notified them there was suspicious activity at one of the pumps.

Once deputies arrived at the scene they saw a man identified as Edson Escalona and a woman identified as Tanilexis Tortolo pumping gas into an external gas tank.

On-site employees and asset protection confirmed a tractor-trailer arrived at the pump and purchased 15 gallons of diesel but ended up pumping 200 gallons instead. A few moments later, a black pickup truck arrived and paid for 6 gallons of fuel, and ended up pumping 150 gallons. Lastly, a silver truck pulled in and paid for roughly 6 gallons, and pumped 98 gallons.

When South District Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrived at the scene they found that Escalona and Tortolo worked together to ‘manipulate the pumps’. They used their own theft devices to do so.

The two were charged with fuel by fraudulent means.