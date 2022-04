FORT MYERS, Fla. — A memorial plaque was unveiled to honor fallen heroes on Wednesday.

The wife of a fallen Fort Myers FHP Trooper Brian Pingry assisted with the dedication.

The plaque honors the fallen heroes, Cpl. Bertrand, Trp. Gibbons, Lt. Hinton, and Trp. Pingry.

Trooper Pingry was 60 years old and served Florida Highway Patrol for 7 years before his death on August 30, 2021.

https://twitter.com/FHPSWFL/status/1517198423878946817