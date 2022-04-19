Memorial brick laying ceremony for two LCSO deputies

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Public Service Academy along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office added two bricks for two fallen LCSO deputies during the Fallen Officers Memorial.

The two fallen officers honored at the ceremony were Sergeant William Diaz and Sergeant Steven Mazzotta who lost their lives in August of 2021.

Sgt. Diaz, a recruit of the 151st Corrections Academy class, graduated in July of 2018. He was said to be attending the 85th Corrections to Law Enforcement Crossover class when he had passed.

Sgt. Mazzotta graduated in July of 2003 from the Basic Corrections Academy and was said to have graduated from the Law Enforcement Crossover Academy in January of 2005.

Sgt. Diaz and Sgt. Mazzatto were placed as the 46th and 47th bricks to the memorial alongside the other fallen officers whose bravery and service will never be forgotten.