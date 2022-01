CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The city asks for all community members to help with naming a new park set to open later this year at the Gator Circle Neighborhood.

The name cannot be too long, must be easy to pronounce, and is different from all the other park names around the area.

Name ideas for the park can be submitted from January 24 until January 28 at 5:00 p.m. at City Cape Coral’s website.