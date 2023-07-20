Matlacha open and ready for business after Ian

MATLACHA, Fla. — Nearly ten months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, some locals and tourists may be unaware of what spots have since reopened.

Businesses on Pine Island and Matlacha say they're ready for customers to come back.

"Trying to put the storm in our rear-view mirror and move forward the best we can," said Monique Lee, salesperson at Matlacha Menagerie.

Even through all the hardships, the town has stayed positive and hopeful for the future.

Businesses on the island told Fox 4 they have been working together since the storm.

"We did our part in starting a store to try to get Matlacha to rebuild so people had places to go," said Michael Dillevig, Owner of Hook'd Up Fishing Charters.

Dillevig said he lost his charter fishing company after the hurricane because recreational fishing slowed. Now, he owns and operates a retail store on Pine Island Road to help build back the community's economy.

New and old businesses are opening their doors every day.

For Larry Solinger, he's in a unique position. Solinger is a small business co-owner on the island and the President of the Chamber of Commerce.

"East of the draw bridge is not representative for Matlacha and the Greater Pine Island area," said Solinger. "The fact is that business is slow and anything that we can get to help us out is important."

Solinger said many businesses are open seven days a week, but some have changed their hours.

"I just don't want people to forget about this island," said Lee. "When people step into the doors of this store they always say, 'It's so nice to see that you are open,' and I always say, 'Please tell your friends, you know, don't forget about us.'"

These businesses told Fox 4 they are eager to serve their community and those visiting.