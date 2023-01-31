Matlacha looks to rebuild after Hurricane Ian

MATLACHA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian changed Matlacha's look forever, now the ideas on how to rebuild.

The Matlacha Civic Association is working through opinions on how to create a better island.

Long-time Matlacha resident, Gary Simmons, said "it looks like a wonderful idea and would make the business space more usable."

This was after he was shown the renderings of a proposed Matlacha rebuild.

Michael Hannon, President of the Matlacha Civic Association says the renderings and proposed plan to build the island out to the property lines and

improve the seawalls, which include rip rap to attract mangroves and vegetation and make it stronger for the next hurricane.

The renderings show a much more modern Matlacha with businesses and homes on a higher elevation and even a bike and walk path behind businesses and homes...

But many are wanting to learn more about the proposal and want to hear what the Matlacha Civic Association had to say about the process.