Matlacha Hookers help after Hurricane Ian

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — A special group of women is back at it again on Tuesday morning working to help their community.

They've been giving back for decades and since Hurricane Ian devastated Pine Island they've helped so many people.

It's been months since the storm and cleanup is still in full swing.

The Matlacha Hookers are out cleaning up York Road in St. James City picking up nails and screws, this is just a tiny part of what they've been doing to help.

The organization has been helping people all over Pine Island, Matlacha, and St. James City.

Immediately after the storm hit, they worked to get a barge to bring gas out to people stranded because the bridge to Matlacha had collapsed. Some of the members have physically walked generators down impassable roads to get them to senior citizens that needed help, and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

This group was formed back in 1998 and currently has around 200 members.