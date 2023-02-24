Watch Now
Matlacha Community Park to reopen for the first time since Ian

Photo By: Lee County Parks & Recreation
Posted at 9:27 AM, Feb 24, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County announced Friday that the Matlacha Community Park will reopen on Saturday, February 25 for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

The park has been closed after sustaining damage from the storm. It will be open from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. with limited amenities.

Open amenities at the park include the boat ramp, kayak launch and large pavilion. The small pavilions, fishing pier, playgrounds, basketball court and buildings remain closed for repairs.

There is a trailer parking fee of $10 daily, no fee for single car parking.

