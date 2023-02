MATLACHA, Fla. — The owner of That BBQ Place on Matlacha is hosting a free block party for the community tonight.

John Petrus helped feed the Matlacha community for nearly three months following Hurricane Ian. Now, he's inviting everyone back for a night of fun.

The Matlacha block party starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 9 tonight.

There will be free BBQ food and live music. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs.

Free parking will be available at Matlacha Community Park.