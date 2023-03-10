Matanzas Pass Mooring Field reopens on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Matanzas Pass Mooring Field on Fort Myers Beach has reopened for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

The Mooring Field is open for wet storage, using the 19 new systems west of the Matanzas Pass Bridge.

Construction of the new moorings was completed after Ian while the field was closed. The moorings can accommodate vessels up to 85 feet in length.

Any vessel that is in the Town’s Mooring Field must register through the Town’s online Dockwa system to provide the required registration information and payment.

The Town’s upland services facilities are not yet repaired.

To ask questions, contact the Harbor Master at 239-224-4118.