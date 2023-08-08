Marco Island disappointed in storm risk study

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is conducting the Collier County Coastal Storm Risk Management Study.

It accesses storm surge, coastal flooding risk, and its impacts on human development and environmental habitat.

Justin Martin is the public works director on Marco Island. He says the study is federally funded and the city will contribute 35% of the money needed for the project.

The study calls for projects like building seawalls, beach berms, dune plantings, and adding artificial reef structures to try and cut down on storm surges. Martin says this is no longer a consideration on portions of Marco Island, as there is not enough room in the budget, according to the USACE.

"Obviously that's disappointing, flood gates, flood walls, those are integral components of the overall protection of a coastal resource," Martin said.