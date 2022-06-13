Man's body found in ditch; homicide investigation underway

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a homicide after they say a body was found by passers-by along Sophomore Ln. Monday morning.

The area is south of Daniels Pkwy. and west of Riverside Church.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno says the body of an as-yet-unidentified man believed to be between the ages of 40 and 60 was discovered in a ditch or brushy area along the road.

He said it is believed that the body was dumped there within the last 24 hours. The area it was found still had standing water from recent storms.

Anyone who may have information that can help investigators are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.