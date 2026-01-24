Mandatory cursive in school? Florida lawmakers move forward with bill

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida lawmakers filed legislation that would require elementary school students to learn cursive writing, sparking a debate about its relevance in the modern world.

WATCH: People react to legislation that would require students to learn cursive:

State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R- Palm City and Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce, filed House Bill 127. The legislation would mandate cursive instruction for students in second through fifth grade.

Educators would teach letter formation, proper spacing and alignment, according to the bill. Students would practice writing complete words and sentences in cursive.

At the end of fifth grade, schools would test students on their cursive skills. There is an identical bill in the Florida Senate.

Overdorf said the requirement supports historic and foundational literacy skills.

People in downtown Fort Myers expressed mixed opinions on the proposal. Several people described cursive as a 'lost art.' But they also questioned it's relevance in the digital age.

Michele Ruebling supports the initiative.

"We think it's great for kids to learn cursive, but not sure that it needs to be mandated," Michele Ruebling said.

"It's nice to be able to know cursive but in today's world I don't know if it's that's important to your life anymore," Mark Leslie said.

Karolina Vazquez said she has a 4-year-old son who will start Kindergarten in August. She supports the bill.

"I feel it would be, you know, a good skill to have," Vazquez said. "Why not?"

The House Education & Employment Committee passed the bill on Thursday. Now it goes to the full House for a vote. If lawmakers pass the bill, it would go into effect July 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

