Manatee deaths in Lee County raise questions about Florida Power & Light plant shutdown

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials say cold stress was likely a factor in the deaths of 25 manatees in Lee County last week, but questions remain about whether an unplanned shutdown of a nearby Florida Power & Light power plant may have played a role.

"At this time, it is not yet known to what extent a recent, unplanned shutdown of a nearby Florida Power & Light power plant may have impacted mortality levels," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

The FPL plant, located just across from Manatee Park in Fort Myers, discharges warm water into the area — a resource manatees use during cold snaps.

Fox 4 Manatee Park is a popular spot for seeing manatees, and it is also where 18 dead manatees were removed last week.

Fox 4's Allie Kaiser reached out to FPL about the unplanned shutdown. A spokesperson responded with the statement below:

"We are aware that FWC is investigating manatee deaths at Manatee Park. We are coordinating closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

For more information about this incident, please contact FWC."

Save the Manatee Club Executive Director Patrick Rose said FPL "...would have to have what we call a manatee protection plan."

A review of Lee County's manatee protection plan, found on FWC's website, states that FPL has actions in place to "...minimize the complete loss of warm-water for emergency shut-down events or planned maintenance during the winter months."

FPL did not respond to follow-up questions about the manatee protection plan.

Fox 4 It is unclear how significant an unplanned shutdown of the Florida Power and Light plant near Manatee Park was in the manatee deaths.

FWC declined to answer questions about whether additional manatees have died, whether new reports have been made about others in distress, or what plans are in place ahead of future cold weather. The agency's only response was that "staff are on-site monitoring."

A clearer picture of the total death toll is expected when FWC releases its manatee mortality update on Wednesday.

