Man who held victims captive with zip ties and duct tape arrested

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies arrested Leo Feliz after he bound three victims with zip ties and threatened to kill one of them.

Deputies were first responding to 16th Street West in Lehigh Acres in reference to a kidnapping. When they arrived at the scene, they saw a broken window and heard Feliz shouting at the victims.

After deputies communicated with Feliz and the victims, Feliz exited the house and deputies detained him.

Detectives deduced that Feliz forced his way into the home armed with a shotgun. They discovered that Feliz had held all three victims with zip ties and duct tape - battering and threatening to kill one of them.

After detectives determined there was probable cause, deputies arrested Feliz and charged him with aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed occupied burglary with a battery, three counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno applauded the deputies and detectives for strategically and patiently working out a plan to rescue the victims.

“This suspect was reckless and had zero regard for the victims,” Sheriff Marceno said. “Lehigh Acres residents deserve to feel safe in their homes.”