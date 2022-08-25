Man who admits to sexually abusing child on Snapchat call found guilty

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 30-year-old Fort Lauderdale man was found guilty of sexually abusing a Cape Coral child under the age of 12.

According to the States Attorney’s report, in May of 2020, the child told her mother about the sexual battery she experienced by Jonathan Isreal Colon. The next day, the child reportedly called Colon through a social media app called Snapchat. During the call, Colon admitted to sexually abusing her.

The assault evidence was turned over to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The investigation by FMPD determined that Colon committed sexual crimes against the child over a period of time in Cape Coral.

Colon is charged with familial or custodial sexual battery, lewd or lascivious conduct, and sexual battery.

His sentencing is said to be announced on September 30, 2022.