LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for Andrew Finley from Lee County who is wanted for FTA trafficking and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, Finley trafficked in amphetamine x2 and FTA 2CTS.

Anyone who has information about this man or where he is, submit a tip at 1-800-780-8477 or at their website.

There is said to be a cash reward.