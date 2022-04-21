Watch
Man steals from Fort Myers Home Depot

SWFL looking for a man who stole from Home Depot.
Posted at 8:25 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 20:25:37-04

FORT MYERS, Fla — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a male suspect who allegedly stole tools from a Home Depot in Fort Myers.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the man removed vinyl flooring along with other items without paying at the Home Depot located at 14655 South Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers.

When confronted in the parking lot, he reportedly left the items and drove away in a black Ford truck.

For anyone who has information on his whereabouts contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

