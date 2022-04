FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are investigating a weekend altercation that left one man with a stab wound.

Fort Myers police say the incident took place after 1 a.m. Sunday in the downtown area.

A group of men were allegedly causing a disturbance. The victim told police he tried to calm the situation and was stabbed in the abdomen.

He entered a nearby bar and called 911. The man was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing