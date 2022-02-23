Man sentenced to prison for DUI Manslaughter for 2020 crash.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nathaniel Christian O’Dea was sentenced to 13 years and 3 months in prison for a fatal DUI crash.

Investigators say O’Dea had been drinking and crashed head-on with another vehicle on Burnt Store Road.

The crash killed the 30-year-old passenger in the other car.

O’Dea was determined by Cape Coral police to be at fault in the crash, he was given a breath test which showed him to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.181 and 0.173. It was also determined that the other driver had a blood-alcohol level of 0.151

He also gets 5 years of probation and his license permanently revoked.

