Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Man sentenced to prison for DUI Manslaughter for 2020 crash.

items.[0].image.alt
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Cape Coral Police Department
Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 12:17:38-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Nathaniel Christian O’Dea was sentenced to 13 years and 3 months in prison for a fatal DUI crash.

Investigators say O’Dea had been drinking and crashed head-on with another vehicle on Burnt Store Road.

The crash killed the 30-year-old passenger in the other car.

O’Dea was determined by Cape Coral police to be at fault in the crash, he was given a breath test which showed him to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.181 and 0.173. It was also determined that the other driver had a blood-alcohol level of 0.151

He also gets 5 years of probation and his license permanently revoked.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4