Man sentenced to life in prison for crimes against a child

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty on charges of Sexual Battery with a victim under the age of twelve.

Horacio Johnson, 39, reportedly coerced a child into sexual acts and raped the child at a home in Cape Coral in 2019. The victim said, "I remember I was watching my show, Peppa Pig. And like all of the sudden, he just came and asked if I can lotion his back." The victim had said that he never asked her to lotion his back before but she said she thought maybe he couldn't reach his back and that she would do him a favor.

The child then told another adult and an investigation was conducted.

A Southwest Florida mother, in a previous article, reached out to FOX 4 after years of trying to get answers from detectives and the Department of Children and Families after foster care failed her daughter.

March 3, 2022, marks Johnson's sentence for life in prison on charges of Sexual Battery and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.

