Man sentenced to 7 years for possessing extreme amounts of child pornography

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 66-year-old Timothy Crawley to seven years in federal prison for possessing images and videos showing sexual abuse of children.

In addition, Crawley was sentenced to a 20-year term of supervised release and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Crawley pleaded guilty back in March of 2022. Court documents showed that Crawley knowingly possessed child sex abuse images and videos from March 8, 2014 through September 22, 2021. He had searched for and downloaded everything from the internet and had them on his laptop and various hard drives.

The pictures and videos showed prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In August of 2021 through September of 2021, the FBI connected to Crawley’s computer and saw that he using a file-sharing program to share and download files as well.

On September 22, 2021, the FBI got a search warrant for Crawley’s home in North Fort Myers and seized 30,000 images and 900 videos - all depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

The Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force also helped with Crawley’s investigation.