Man sentenced for New Year's Day shooting

Posted at 11:23 AM, Apr 11, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man arrested for a New Year's Day shooting in Cape Coral was found guilty and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Investigators said 24-year-old Trace McDowell was found behind an apartment complex Jan. 1 in an agitated state.

Police officers inspecting the complex eventually found a victim inside an apartment fatally shot.

McDowell admitted to doing drugs and having been on "a bad trip" during a New Year's celebration.

The victim had been a friend of McDowell, testimony revealed.

