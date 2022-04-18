Man sentenced for holding barista at knifepoint

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 42-year-old Fort Myers man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a violent 2021 robbery.

Dustin Daniel Phennicie will be on probation for five years following the prison sentence.

Phennicie was found guilty in March for the July 14 incident, in which prosecutors said he walked into the Daniels Pkwy. Starbucks location asking for change.

He then reportedly grabbed an employee and held a knife to their throat until he was provided cash. Lee County deputies eventually found Phennicie at a nearby hotel and identified as the suspect.

