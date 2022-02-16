Man sentenced for his role in fatal road rage incident in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Victor Colon Jr. was sentenced to life in prison, almost two years since 21-year-old Isaiah Robles was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Lehigh Acres.

Ricky Ruiz was sentenced to life in prison last month.

A jury took about an hour to find the two men involved - Ricky Ruiz and Victor Colon Jr. guilty.

According to investigators, Ruiz shot the victim 16 times after chasing him through rush hour traffic on Feb. 19, 2020.

Prosecutors say Ruiz and his accomplice fled the southwest Florida area after the shooting, only to be arrested in Miami by federal marshals.

Video provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows the whole shooting taking place.

Ruiz and Colon were charged and convicted of second-degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle.

