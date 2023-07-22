Man rescued after attempting to jump from Caloosahatchee Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Friday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a man attempting to jump off the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

The Fort Myers Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 2:54 p.m. in reference to the subject. Callers said he looked as if he would jump over.

When crews arrived on scene, the man was found laying on one of the concrete platforms beneath the bridge.

Officers with FMPD climbed down to the platform and began life-saving measures while waiting for a stretcher.

Crews with FMPD, Iona McGregor Fire and Tice Fire were able to secure the man and lower him onto a rescue boat. He was then transported to a local hospital.

FMPD thanked those who called in the incident and are reminding the public, if you see something, say something.

FMPD also reminds you if you are struggling and in need of assistance, you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours.