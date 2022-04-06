Watch
Man receives sentence of life in prison after committing crimes against a child

Posted at 10:45 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 22:45:41-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Andre Perryman,46, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison after engaging in sexual acts with a child.

According to the report, in 2018 the child who was being abused by Perryman had told a friend and the friend had told one of the child’s family members. There was an investigation conducted by the Fort Myers Police Department which led to the arrest of Perryman.

Perryman’s charges:

  • Lewd and Lascivious Molestation
  • Lewd or Lascivious Conduct
  • Engaging in an Act Which Constitutes Sexual Battery by a Person in Familial or Custodial Authority
