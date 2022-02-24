Ft. Myers man guilty of sexual abuse charges on a child

FT MYERS, Fla. — Andre Eugene Perryman, 46, was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation and sexual battery of a child in 2018.

The three-day trial, in Lee County, came to a decision on February 24, 2022.

In 2018, the victim's friend reportedly told another friend about the girl being sexually abused and the friend told her family.

The Ft. Myers Police Department was called right away and the evidence found in the investigation led to the arrest of Perryman.

An Assistant State Attorney of the Special Victims Unit along with another Assistant State Attorney prosecuted the case; Perryman’s sentence date is said to be set for March 16th.