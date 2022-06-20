Man receives sentence for 2018 hit-and-run that seriously hurt another

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A crash from 2018, where a man fled the scene, after causing serious injuries to another driver, received his sentence nearly 4 years later.

The Fort Myers Police Department responded to the crash on State Road 82 west of river Trent Ct. on November 17, 2018.

Due to the severity of the crash a homicide investigator was called to the case. The investigation revealed that the driver Marvin Preston was speeding at an excess rate of 124 mph when he struck a Ford Sedan with his Volvo. The Ford overturned several times which resulted in the victim’s serious injuries. Before the police arrived, The driver of the Volvo, Preston, fled on foot.

On March 31, 2021, Preston was arrested.

On May 10, 2022, Preston was found guilty of leaving the scene of a crash where he caused serious injuries and reckless driving and sentenced to 40 months DOC for each count.

