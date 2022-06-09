Man injured in shooting near Hope's Gardens community

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured one person.

Officers responded to a "Shot Spotter" alert in the area of Henderson Ave. and Willard St., east of the Hope's Gardens area, just before 8 p.m.

Investigators said they encountered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The location of his wound was not specified.

The man was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment of his injury.

Police say they believe the incident was isolated. An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.